Democratic convention host group got nearly $1M in bonuses

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The committee that raised public and private funds to put on the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia spent nearly $1 million on bonuses given to staff members.

The bonuses to the host committee staff came from a post-convention surplus and were reported in a Jan. 31 filing with the Federal Election Commission. They were first reported (http://bit.ly/2qefmUl ) by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The largest convention donation came from taxpayers, a $10 million state grant.

Former Gov. Ed Rendell, the committee’s chairman, called the bonuses a reward for low pay and long hours.

Executive Director Kevin Washo was paid $13,000 a month for two years. He got the biggest bonus, $310,000.

He says the state grant money was kept separate from the millions raised from private donors and covered costs approved by the state.