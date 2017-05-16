Sports Listen

Democrats take first steps of 50-state strategy

By BILL BARROW May 16, 2017 2:04 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — National Democrats leader are taking the first steps toward their promised 50-state strategy.

The Democratic National Committee is launching a matching grant program intended to help state and local parties organize voters.

The initial spending plan is less than $1 million. That’s a small amount compared to national spending each election cycle, but DNC leaders say they plan more later.

Initial recipients range from liberal-leaning Massachusetts to Republican-run Kansas and South Dakota.

State party chairs say the money will help hire more field workers and improve voter databases used in campaigns.

It’s the first concrete party expansion plan since Tom Perez was elected DNC chairman and tapped his rival, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, as his top deputy.

