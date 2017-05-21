Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Deputy kills drunk driving…

Deputy kills drunk driving suspect who fled, tried to fight

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 7:26 pm < a min read
Share

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a drunk driving suspect who allegedly fled a traffic stop and tried to fight him in central Florida.

Osceola County Sheriff’s officials say a deputy responded to the Florida Turnpike on Saturday night after reports of a possible drunk driver. He stopped the vehicle, but authorities say 37-year-old Carlos Garcia Petrovich was not cooperative and fled. The deputy caught up with Petrovich at a gas station and tried to place him under arrest. Authorities say Petrovich fled on foot and became violent.

According to a news release, the deputy shot Petrovich who was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not identified.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital and later released. State law enforcement officials are investigating.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Deputy kills drunk driving…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.