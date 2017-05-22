Sports Listen

Do charter schools serve special needs kids? The jury is out

By MARIA DANILOVA May 22, 2017 3:53 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has been promoting school choice, saying it can also benefit special needs students.

But charter schools, funded with public money, often are criticized for keeping out students with disabilities. A 2012 federal study, the most recent data available, said students with disabilities accounted for 11 percent of those in traditional public schools and 8 percent in charter schools.

Researchers disagree about the reasons why. Some say it’s a result of charters being less likely to classify students as having special needs and families of special needs kids being less likely to apply in the first place. Others say charter schools tend to prefer students who are more likely to succeed.

