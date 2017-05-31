Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Doughnut delivery by drone…

Doughnut delivery by drone in Denver is a peek at the future

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 6:51 pm < a min read
Share

DENVER (AP) — Doughnuts have been delivered by drone to Denver’s mayor and the city’s police and fire departments.

The event provided a glimpse into what companies hope will be a quick, inexpensive way to get merchandise to customers.

Denver’s LaMar’s Donuts hired Austin, Texas-based company Drone Dispatch to deliver four boxes of doughnuts Wednesday using piloted drones flown from parking lots within a block of the delivery target Wednesday.

LaMar’s spokesman Tami Osifodunrin said Federal Aviation Administration regulations prohibit commercial drone pilots from losing sight of drones.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The FAA said in a statement it is investigating to ensure the deliveries followed rules governing commercial drone use in populated areas.

Amazon and other companies are testing autonomous drones for deliveries.

Drone maker Flirtey last year began limited deliveries for 7-Eleven in Reno, Nevada.

Related Topics
Business News Defense News Government News Technology News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Doughnut delivery by drone…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.