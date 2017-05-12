Erdogan hopeful for breakthrough in dispute on arming Kurds

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says he expects his upcoming visit to Washington will constitute a new “milestone” for the troubled relations between the two NATO allies.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said Friday he hopes that talks with U.S. President Donald Trump will lead to a “breaking point” in the U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurdish rebels. He was speaking to reporters before leaving for China, followed by a trip to Washington.

Turkey has been angered by a U.S. decision to provide arms to Syrian Kurdish fighters that Turkey considers terrorists.

The U.S. considers the Kurdish fighters as the most effective group in the fight against Islamic State militants.

Ankara wants the decision reversed, concerned that the weapons will end up in the hands of Kurdish militants in Turkey.