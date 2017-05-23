Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ethics office blasts Trump…

Ethics office blasts Trump refusal to disclose lobby waivers

By JULIE BYKOWICZ May 23, 2017 2:53 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration says the government ethics office lacks the authority to force the president to reveal how many waivers he’s granted to ex-lobbyists in his new administration.

Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney is asking that Office of Government Ethics director Walter Shaub halt his inquiry into lobbyists-turned-Trump administration employees. Mulvaney wrote in a letter last week to Shaub that “this data call appears to raise legal questions regarding the scope of OGE’s authorities.”

Shaub fired back Monday that OGE’s request is well within bounds. The ethics director says he expects to see the waiver information within 10 days.

The back-and-forth follows a request Shaub made in April that agency heads share with his office waivers that the Trump administration has issued to its ethics policies concerning lobbyists.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ethics office blasts Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.