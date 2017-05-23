EU envoy defends grants after Philippines’ aid rejection

Sports Listen

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The European Union’s ambassador to the Philippines says grant money from his grouping is meant to promote development, not system change, in foreign countries.

Ambassador Franz Jessen’s remarks Tuesday at a human rights forum in Manila appeared to be a reaction to the Philippines’ decision last week not to accept new funds from the EU. Philippine officials have said the money may allow the EU to interfere with Philippine internal affairs.

Jessen said the EU works with foreign governments to make sure its assistance helps countries develop in the best possible way and “it’s not a question of changing the system.”

He says experience shows countries with economic freedom and human rights grow faster.

The Philippines is forgoing more than 250 million euros (nearly $280 million) in grants.

