Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU restores preferential tax…

EU restores preferential tax concessions to Sri Lanka

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 5:06 am < a min read
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The European Union has announced the restoration of a preferential tax concession to goods imported from Sri Lanka, a facility it withdrew seven years ago over alleged human rights abuses.

The EU is Sri Lanka’s largest export market.

Tung Lai-Margue, ambassador to the delegation of EU to Sri Lanka told reporters Tuesday that the change would take effect on Friday. He said the tax concession, known as the Generalized System of Preferences, is being restored as an incentive to make further progress on human rights. It also recognizes efforts the government has made so far, though some issues remain.

The ambassador said torture and the prevalence of a draconian anti-terror law are among problems needing attention and the EU will monitor Sri Lanka’s progress.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU restores preferential tax…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.