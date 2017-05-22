FBI: Disruptive passenger appeared to be under influence

HONOLULU (AP) — A criminal complaint says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu had no luggage other than a laptop and needed a wheelchair to board the plane because he appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The complaint released Monday also said 25-year-old Anil Uskanli had a phone when he boarded Friday’s American Airlines flight.

Authorities say he had walked into a restricted area at Los Angeles International Airport before the flight and had been drinking but wasn’t drunk.

Passengers say he acted strangely during the flight, including pounding on walls when someone walked into a restroom he had left unlocked.

Advertisement

An FBI agent who interviewed him after landing says in the complaint that he threatened to kill her.

Uskanli has been charged with interference with a flight crew and is being held in a federal detention center. He is due in court later Monday.