Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » FBI: Disruptive passenger appeared…

FBI: Disruptive passenger appeared to be under influence

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER May 22, 2017 5:37 pm < a min read
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — A criminal complaint says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu had no luggage other than a laptop and needed a wheelchair to board the plane because he appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The complaint released Monday also said 25-year-old Anil Uskanli had a phone when he boarded Friday’s American Airlines flight.

Authorities say he had walked into a restricted area at Los Angeles International Airport before the flight and had been drinking but wasn’t drunk.

Passengers say he acted strangely during the flight, including pounding on walls when someone walked into a restroom he had left unlocked.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

An FBI agent who interviewed him after landing says in the complaint that he threatened to kill her.

Uskanli has been charged with interference with a flight crew and is being held in a federal detention center. He is due in court later Monday.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » FBI: Disruptive passenger appeared…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.