FBI misses deadline to turn over Comey memos on Trump

By MATTHEW DALY May 25, 2017 3:39 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says it needs more time to consider a request by Congress to turn over memos and other documents related to meetings between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz had asked for the material by Wednesday.

On Thursday, the FBI sent a letter saying it is still evaluating the request in light of former FBI director Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel in the case. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with Trump’s campaign.

Chaffetz is seeking FBI documents and recordings detailing communications between Trump and Comey. Trump fired Comey May 9 amid questions about the FBI’s investigation.

Assistant FBI Director Gregory Brower told Chaffetz the agency will update him as soon as possible.

