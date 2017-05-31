Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Federal investigation opened after…

Federal investigation opened after city votes down mosque

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 11:54 am < a min read
Share

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a New Jersey city that told a Muslim group it couldn’t build a mosque.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey confirmed that it is investigating after Bayonne rejected the mosque’s application.

The Bayonne Muslims filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its zoning board last week arguing that they were turned down following an onslaught of bigotry.

The zoning board voted 4-3 in favor of the mosque proposal in March, but it needed a minimum of five votes to pass. The city’s lawyers have declined to comment.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

The Department of Justice on Tuesday unveiled a settlement between a different New Jersey town that requires it to allow a mosque to be built after a similar zoning dispute.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Federal investigation opened after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.