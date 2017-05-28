Sports Listen

Former Greek Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis dies

By DEMETRIS NELLAS May 28, 2017
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Former Greek Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis has died at age 98.

His family has put out a short statement saying he died at 1 a.m. Monday “surrounded by those whom he loved and who loved him.”

Born Oct. 18, 1918, Mitsotakis was an active politician for almost 60 years, before retiring as a lawmaker in 2004. He led the conservative New Democracy party from 1984 to 1993 and served as prime minister from 1990 to 1993. He also held several Cabinet posts, including finance minister and foreign minister.

He is the father of current New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who heads the opposition. His elder daughter, Dora Bakoyannis, has been culture minister and foreign minister as well as mayor of Athens.

