Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to Cornell graduates

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is speaking to Cornell University students graduating this weekend.

Biden will give the senior convocation address at noon on Saturday. The Democrat served two terms alongside President Barack Obama.

Biden’s Cornell speech comes after recent commencement addresses at Harvard University, Morgan State University in Baltimore and Colby College in Maine. At Harvard on Wednesday, Biden told hundreds of seniors that it’s their turn to take up the “dirty business of politics” and tackle the world’s problems.

About 6,000 Cornell students will receive their degrees at commencement exercises on Sunday. Cornell President Martha Pollack is giving the commencement address.