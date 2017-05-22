France says North Korea’s new test demands swift UN action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France’s U.N. ambassador is calling North Korea’s latest missile test “another unacceptable provocation” that demands “a swift and firm reaction” from the Security Council.

Francois Delattre told reporters Monday that France hopes the council will move ahead on a strong Security Council resolution that imposes tougher new sanctions against North Korea and requires better implementation of existing sanctions.

He said new resolution “is being negotiated as we speak” and he expects council members to discuss it during urgent closed consultations on North Korea held Tuesday at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said the United Kingdom supports a statement condemning what he calls “the latest outrageous provocation” and “urgent work to bring the council together to impose additional measures.”