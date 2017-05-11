Sports Listen

Georgia governor orders investigation of arrested sheriff

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 10:50 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has appointed a panel to investigate the charges pending against a sheriff accused of exposing himself in an Atlanta park.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested Saturday after a police officer said Mann exposed himself to the officer in Piedmont Park and then ran.

Mann faces charges of indecency and obstruction of an officer. He has said it was a misunderstanding.

State law allows the governor to convene a panel of two sheriffs and the state attorney general to investigate and to recommend whether a sheriff facing criminal or ethics charges should be suspended.

In an executive order Thursday, Deal instructed Attorney General Chris Carr, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese to investigate and make a report within 30 days.

