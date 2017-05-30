Sports Listen

German foreign minister due in Turkey to discuss soured ties

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 1:21 pm < a min read
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says his German counterpart will come to Turkey next week for talks over Ankara’s refusal to let German lawmakers visit their country’s troops at a Turkish air base.

But Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday also accused Germany of “negativities” toward Turkey, and said it was not possible for the country to allow the lawmakers to visit “under these circumstances.”

Turkey has been angered by Germany’s decision to grant asylum to Turkish soldiers and other officials Ankara accuses of involvement in a failed coup. The jailing of two German journalists in Turkey has soured ties further.

Germany has threatened to withdraw its troops from Incirlik Air Base, if its legislators are not allowed to visit.

Cavusoglu says German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel would arrive in Turkey on Monday.

