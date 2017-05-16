Sports Listen

German minister: don’t portray US as climate ‘bad guy’

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:51 pm < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says there’s no point in Europe portraying the U.S. as “the bad guy of climate policy” as the Trump administration mulls whether to withdraw from a landmark emissions-cutting deal.

Sigmar Gabriel said Tuesday it’s in Germany’s interest for the U.S. to stick with the Paris climate deal. But he says ignoring U.S. “reservations” isn’t a successful strategy, and it makes more sense “to show that climate protection strategy is an economic model for us, that we have made our economies more efficient.”

Gabriel is traveling to the U.S. Wednesday. He said in a speech on trans-Atlantic relations that the U.S. and Europe need “a balance of hard power and soft powerl. … Europe must develop its hard power and the U.S. must not lose its soft power.”

