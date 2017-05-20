Sports Listen

German minister sees Jordan potential to host German troops

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 7:51 am < a min read
DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says she has inspected a Jordanian air base as a possible alternative for German troops stationed in Turkey.

Turkey recently blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country’s soldiers at the Incirlik air base. This raised the possibility that Germany might relocate planes supporting the campaign against the extremist group Islamic State.

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday that she visited the Azraq air base in Jordan a day earlier and that it has “a lot of potential.”

She says there’s no final decision on a move. She says talks with Turkey are continuing, but that “in case we will have to move, we would be prepared.”

Von der Leyen spoke on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s regional gathering in Jordan.

