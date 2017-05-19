Sports Listen

German president says EU needs Poland to help solve crisis

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:38 am < a min read
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says he thinks Poland will need to play a role if the European Union is to emerge united from its current crisis.

Steinmeier spoke Friday during his first visit to Poland as president. He had visited his nation’s eastern neighbor several times in his earlier position of foreign minister.

The one-day visit comes as Poland’s ties have cooled with Germany, as well with the rest of the EU, under a nationalist Polish government that has at times has taken Euroskeptic positions.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda, Steinmeier said “it is very important now for the 27 EU countries to be united, and Poland is needed to reach this goal.”

Newly elected German leaders usually make Poland one of their first foreign visits.

