Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Germany: Committed to meeting…

Germany: Committed to meeting NATO defense spending goals

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 12:10 pm < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says the country is committed to spending 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense in keeping with its pledge to NATO..

Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that defense spending would be among the topics at a NATO meeting in Brussels later this week.

The U.S. and others long have called for NATO members to honor their financial commitments, a message that has intensified under President Donald Trump.

Von der Leyen said: “It’s fully right that the burden should be fairly divided” and that Germany is increasing its defense budget accordingly. It currently spends about 1.2 percent of GDP on defense.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

She noted that defense spending doesn’t mean only supporting NATO, saying that Germany is also committed to European Union and United Nations missions.

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Germany: Committed to meeting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.