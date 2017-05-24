Germany detain 9 men, 4 tied to violent extremism

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Berlin have raided six sites across the German capital and detained nine people, some with links to Islamic extremism.

In a statement Wednesday, police said the men were wanted on suspicion of organized drug dealing.

Police said arrest warrants existed for three of those detained and a fourth person was due to appear before a judge Wednesday. Authorities consider the four to be “part of the Islamist spectrum willing to use violence.”

The other five men are still under investigation.

Police also seized electronic equipment, narcotics and weapons during the raids.

Berlin police were criticized for failing to arrest a known drug dealer, Anis Amri, who subsequently drove a truck into a Christmas market killing 12 people. The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State group.