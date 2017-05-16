Sports Listen

GOP candidate for FBI says no special counsel for inquiry

By MARY CLARE JALONICK May 16, 2017 3:37 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Sen. John Cornyn, one of several candidates President Donald Trump is considering to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, sees no need for a special counsel to investigate possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Last year, though, Cornyn said an independent prosecutor was necessary to investigate Democrat Hillary Clinton and her email practices.

His position echoes that of most of the Senate GOP caucus. Cornyn is the Senate majority whip and the No. 2 Republican, a job that often puts him in the position of speaking for the party and defending Trump.

