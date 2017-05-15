Sports Listen

GOP flips Obama-era regulations, claim a boon to economy

By KEVIN FREKING May 15, 2017 3:30 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers have made the most out of an obscure rule that allows them to reverse late-term regulations by the Obama administration.

Out of 15 regulations the Republican-led Congress sought to flip, lawmakers were successful with all but one. In that case, they failed to overturn a rule that would have forced energy companies to capture more of the methane that’s burned off or “flared” at drilling sites.

Other areas yielded success in the effort to undo actions taken in the final months of President Barack Obama’s second term. The rules covered such areas as guns, the internet, the environment and more.

The 1996 Congressional Review Act allowed lawmakers to reverse end-of-term rules by the president with a simple majority, within a set time. That deadline was last Thursday.

