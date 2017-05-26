Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » GOP holds onto Montana…

GOP holds onto Montana seat, yet both parties optimistic

By ERICA WERNER May 26, 2017 2:09 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both political parties are finding cause for optimism in a House race in Montana won by a Republican who faced last-minute assault charges.

Looking ahead to next year’s midterm elections, Democratic strategists said Friday that forcing Republicans to spend millions for a narrow win in a conservative state amounted to a victory itself.

The final unofficial tally in Thursday’s election showed wealthy Republican businessman Greg Gianforte with 50.2 percent of the vote, compared to Democratic musician Rob Quist with 44.1 percent.

Republicans say they employed a successful strategy in defining the Democratic candidate early and following through until Election Day.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

They argued that gives them renewed cause for optimism approaching two other special elections next month in Georgia and South Carolina.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » GOP holds onto Montana…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.