GOP runoff to replace SC’s Mulvaney too close to call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The runoff election for the Republican GOP nomination to replace Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina’s 5th District was too close to call Tuesday night, with the slightest or margins separating the contenders.

The difference in votes between former lawmaker Ralph Norman and state legislator Tommy Pope was less than 1 percent, meaning a recount is automatic.

Mulvaney vacated the 5th District seat to become White House budget director.

The runoff was required when voters in the Republican-leaning district gave Norman and Pope roughly equal support while rejecting the flamethrowers and outsiders in a seven-way GOP primary.

Both candidates selectively align with President Donald Trump, supporting his proposed border wall with Mexico as well as favoring his efforts to promote U.S. economic growth by loosening federal regulations. Both also pledged to get rid of President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Although Pope, a former prosecutor, had the support of several high-profile state Republicans and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Norman got backing from more hard-right conservative organizations from outside the state. That vein of support includes Ted Cruz, who stumped with the real estate developer Monday.

Norman, who held a slight lead with all precincts reporting, was claiming victory and the Club for Growth, whose political arm backed Norman, sent out an email message congratulating him.

Pope’s campaign didn’t have an immediate comment on the runoff results.

The congressional district spans 11 counties as it stretches north from Columbia, through Charlotte suburbs and then west to pick up more rural areas. It had been in Democratic hands for more than 100 years until Republicans redrew the map and Mulvaney unseated longtime Democratic Rep. John Spratt.

The eventual winner will go up against Democrat Archie Parnell on June 20.

