Gov. Larry Hogan to give remarks at business summit

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 3:34 am < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan will deliver remarks at the first Governor’s Business Summit.

It’s scheduled for Thursday in Baltimore.

The governor’s opening address is called: “Maryland is Open for Business.”

Leaders in business and education are scheduled to attend.

They will be gathering to discuss topics like entrepreneurship and the future of manufacturing in Maryland. They also will talk about redefining urban centers across the state and the next generation of learning environments.

Top education leaders in the state are scheduled to talk about innovation through partnerships.

The Associated Press

