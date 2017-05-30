Sports Listen

Governor considers releasing female inmates for tourism jobs

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 6:00 pm < a min read
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor is looking into commuting the sentences of female inmates as part of an effort to alleviate a shortage of workers as the tourism season starts.

Gov. Paul LePage said in a radio call-in show Tuesday he’s also asking the federal government for help securing foreign workers to fill jobs in hotels and restaurants. Maine’s tourism industry is having a difficult time finding workers during record low unemployment in the state, known for its lighthouses, lobster shacks and beaches.

LePage’s call follows a move by his administration to release 17 male prisoners Friday. LePage said the action would allow inmates to get jobs and wouldn’t threaten public safety because he won’t release sex offenders or abusers. He said it was unrelated to his proposal to close Downeast Correctional Facility and transfer or release 100 inmates.

