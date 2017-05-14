Sports Listen

Governor: Convention surplus should have gone to taxpayers

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 6:27 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says the committee that raised public and private money to put on last summer’s Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia should have returned surplus funds to the taxpayers rather than handing out staff bonuses and grants.

The Legislature provided $10 million for the event, and some lawmakers voiced displeasure upon finding out that the host committee gave nearly $1 million in bonuses for staff members as well as grants for Philadelphia schools and nonprofits. The bonuses were disclosed in a Jan. 31 Federal Election Commission filing.

The Democrat said Sunday the commonwealth supports large events that can benefit the region, but leftover funding should be returned to taxpayers.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, the host committee’s chairman, called the bonuses a reward for low pay and long hours.

