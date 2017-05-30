Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Governor of German state…

Governor of German state quits after cancer diagnosis

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 5:37 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Germany’s northeastern Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state, whose popularity helped the center-left Social Democrats win a regional election last year, says he’s stepping down for health reasons.

The 67-year-old Erwin Sellering said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with lymph cancer that needs immediate treatment.

Sellering proposed as his replacement Manuela Schwesig, the minister for families in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s national coalition government.

Schwesig is one of the most prominent figures in the Social Democratic Party, which is the junior partner in the federal government but leads the administration in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

The state, located on the Baltic Sea coast of the former East Germany, is one of the country’s least prosperous. It is also where Merkel has her parliamentary constituency.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Governor of German state…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.