Governors to Amtrak: Private operator sought at Penn Station

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 9:52 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are calling for a private operator to take over New York’s troubled Penn Station, the nation’s busiest rail station.

They said in a letter to Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman on Thursday “the situation at Penn Station has gone from bad to worse to intolerable” and “drastic action must be taken.”

The governors say long-term changes in management must go hand in hand with “intense and immediate repairs.” They also want the right to approve any private contractor selected by Amtrak, which owns and operates Penn Station.

Recent derailments and other problems at Penn Station have pushed Amtrak to begin replacing aging tracks and other equipment at the station, a critical part of Northeast Corridor travel.

