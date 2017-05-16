Gov’t report: Progress reducing US uninsured stalled in 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new government report says progress reducing the number of uninsured Americans stalled last year, after five consecutive years of coverage gains under former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 28.6 million people were uninsured last year, unchanged from 2015. The uninsured rate was 9 percent, an insignificant difference from 9.1 percent in 2015.

Experts say the new findings show that Obama’s law was hitting its limits during his final year in office. The report also illustrates what’s at stake as the Republican Congress presses to repeal “Obamacare.”

Earlier congressional estimates showed that the number of uninsured would start climbing again under the politically unpopular bill passed by the House and embraced by President Donald Trump.