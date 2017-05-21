Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hamas sentences 3 to…

Hamas sentences 3 to death for killing of senior commander

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 6:21 am < a min read
Share

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas rulers have sentenced three Palestinians to death for allegedly killing a senior commander of the militant group after collaborating with Israel.

Sunday’s verdicts are final and can’t be appealed according to the rules of the so-called “military field tribunal.” The week-long trial was the first to be held since Hamas took over Gaza by force in 2007.

The mysterious killing of Mazen Faqha in March dealt a blow to Hamas, which has prided itself on setting up a security system immune to Israeli intelligence.

Hamas accuses Israel of being behind the killing of Faqha through its network of collaborators. Last week Hamas’ Interior Ministry said a manhunt that followed the death resulted in the detention of 45 Israeli collaborators — the largest sweep since Hamas seized power.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hamas sentences 3 to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.