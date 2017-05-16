Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Homes of Indian ex-finance…

Homes of Indian ex-finance minister, son searched in probe

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 7:57 am < a min read
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top investigating agency searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday as part of a financial misconduct investigation.

A spokesman for the Central Bureau of Investigation said the early morning raids involved an investigation into investment clearances given to a company while Chidambaram was in office. The CBI has also raided several other offices in New Delhi and its suburbs, as well as in Mumbai and Chennai.

The investigation stems from allegations that Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, received bribes to get foreign investment clearances for a media company while his father was in office.

Chidambaram was finance minister until his Congress party-led government was voted out of power in 2014.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s VDI initiatives with analysis from Army and Military Health System. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

He has denied any wrongdoing and says the investigation is an attempt to silence his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. A Congress party spokesman called the raids and the investigation “revenge” for Chidambaram’s strong words against the current government.

Shaina N.C., a spokeswoman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said the investigation was “not a witch hunt” against Chidambaram and that the CBI investigations were free of government pressures.

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Homes of Indian ex-finance…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.