Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » House GOP sticking with…

House GOP sticking with Montana candidate despite assault

By ERICA WERNER May 25, 2017 1:59 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are sticking with their candidate in Montana’s special House race even though he was charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly slamming a reporter to the ground.

Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that Greg Gianforte should apologize, but the GOP leader did not disavow Gianforte’s candidacy or call on him to drop out.

And Ryan indicated that Gianforte, a wealthy tech company founder, would be welcome in the House Republican conference if he wins what appeared to be a tight race Thursday against Democrat Rob Quist.

It was unclear what impact the late-breaking news would have on the election, especially since a significant portion of voters had cast their ballots early.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Montana is a Republican-friendly state where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by a wide margin.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » House GOP sticking with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

VA 'Brain Trust' summit explores innovations in brain health

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.