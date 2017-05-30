Sports Listen

House intel subpoenas Trump’s personal attorney

By EILEEN SULLIVAN May 30, 2017 1:18 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia’s election meddling.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal committee matters.

Cohen is a former Trump Organization executive who served as a cable television surrogate for the Republican during the presidential campaign.

He told ABC News that he has been asked by both the House and Senate intelligence committees to provide information and testimony about contacts he had with Russian officials. Cohen told ABC he turned down the invitations.

