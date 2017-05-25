House speaker calls Erdogan visit violence ‘indefensible’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the violence against peaceful protesters in Washington by Turkish security forces was “completely indefensible.”

He’s welcoming a House resolution condemning the attacks that took place earlier this month outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence.

Ryan says in a statement that Turkey is an important ally, but its leaders must “fully condemn and apologize for this brutal behavior against innocent civilians exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Video from the incident showed members of the security detail for Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) violently breaking up the peaceful protest.

The Wisconsin Republican issued the statement after a House panel approved a resolution condemning the violence.

Ryan says the response from Erdogan government’s has been “wholly inadequate.”