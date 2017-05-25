Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » House speaker calls Erdogan…

House speaker calls Erdogan visit violence ‘indefensible’

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:57 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the violence against peaceful protesters in Washington by Turkish security forces was “completely indefensible.”

He’s welcoming a House resolution condemning the attacks that took place earlier this month outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence.

Ryan says in a statement that Turkey is an important ally, but its leaders must “fully condemn and apologize for this brutal behavior against innocent civilians exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Video from the incident showed members of the security detail for Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) violently breaking up the peaceful protest.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The Wisconsin Republican issued the statement after a House panel approved a resolution condemning the violence.

Ryan says the response from Erdogan government’s has been “wholly inadequate.”

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » House speaker calls Erdogan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

VA 'Brain Trust' summit explores innovations in brain health

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.