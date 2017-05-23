Ill. college getting share of mine safety grant

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — An Illinois community college is getting a share of a $250,000 federal grant to develop training programs to better identify, avoid and prevent unsafe working conditions in mines.

Illinois Eastern Community College is one of five schools or organizations around the country that will each be receiving $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.

A news release from the Mine Safety and Health Administration says the school is getting money to provide advance mine rescue and basic firefighting techniques for mine rescue teams.

The other recipients that will each receive $50,000 are the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Sanderson, Georgia; Pennsylvania State University and the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

