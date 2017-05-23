Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ill. college getting share…

Ill. college getting share of mine safety grant

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 10:49 pm < a min read
Share

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — An Illinois community college is getting a share of a $250,000 federal grant to develop training programs to better identify, avoid and prevent unsafe working conditions in mines.

Illinois Eastern Community College is one of five schools or organizations around the country that will each be receiving $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.

A news release from the Mine Safety and Health Administration says the school is getting money to provide advance mine rescue and basic firefighting techniques for mine rescue teams.

The other recipients that will each receive $50,000 are the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Sanderson, Georgia; Pennsylvania State University and the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ill. college getting share…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine watches herd of camels in Kuwait

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.