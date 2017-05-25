Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » IMF approves loan to…

IMF approves loan to Mongolia to finance reforms

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 1:46 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has approved a $434 million loan to Mongolia to finance reforms meant to revive economic growth and reduce reliance on mineral exports.

The fund said Thursday other financing partners including the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, Japan and South Korea also have promised to provide up a total of up to $3 billion in additional support.

Mongolia has been hit hard by a fall in commodity prices and foreign investment. Its national debt stands at the equivalent of twice annual economic output.

The IMF said under the loan program, authorities will undertake a possible restructuring of Mongolia’s banking industry. It said that would be followed by structural reforms to promote economic diversification to reduce reliance on mining.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » IMF approves loan to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.