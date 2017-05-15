India seeks UN court order to bar execution of naval officer

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — India is taking Pakistan to the United Nations’ highest court in an attempt to save the life of an Indian naval officer sentenced to death last month by a Pakistani military court after being convicted of espionage.

Deepak Mittal, joint secretary of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, told judges at the International Court of Justice on Monday that the death sentence was handed down following a “farcical” trial.

India claims that Pakistan breached a long-standing international convention on consular relations by not granting Indian officials access to Kulbhushan Jadhav after his arrest last year. The case is likely to take months or years to resolve, so India is asking the world court to immediately order Pakistan to “take all measures necessary” to prevent Jadhav’s execution pending the final outcome.