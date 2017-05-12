Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » India's Modi emphasizes links…

India’s Modi emphasizes links with Sri Lanka to deepen ties

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 5:41 am < a min read
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India’s prime minister has emphasized common heritage with Sri Lanka as he’s trying to woo the island neighbor that’s become an important cog in China’s plans for control of the Indian Ocean.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a speech in the Sri Lankan capital Friday marking the International Day of Vesak, the remembrance of Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death. Modi said that the friendship between India and Sri Lanka was “etched in time by the ‘Great Master,'” a reference to the Buddha, whose religion spread from modern-day India to Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia.

Modi also became the first Indian leader to visit Sri Lanka’s tea plantation workers of Indian ancestry since their arrival nearly 200 years ago.

India’s rival China also has been courting Sri Lanka with trade deals.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » India's Modi emphasizes links…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: JFK commits more troops to South Vietnam

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb space telescope arrives in Houston for testing

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.