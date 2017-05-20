Sports Listen

Iraq: Suicide attack near oil-rich Basra kills at least 8

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 3:30 am < a min read
BAGHDAD (AP) — A military commander says a suicide bombing near the oil-rich city of Basra has killed at least eight people.

The commander of Basra Operations Command, Lt. Gen. Jamil al-Shimmari, said Saturday the bomber blew up his explosives-laden car the day before at a checkpoint north of Basra, killing five civilians and three troops.

Al-Shimmari added that a second attacker drove down a desert road after the explosion, and security forces killed him.

Basra is home to about 70 percent of Iraq’s oil reserves of 153.1 billion barrels.

In an online statement, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted Shiites.

The group also claimed responsibility for the double suicide bombings in Baghdad overnight that killed at least 19 people and wounded 33.

