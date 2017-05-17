Sports Listen

Islamabad says 2 Pakistani diplomates detained in Kabul

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 12:45 pm < a min read
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Islamabad says Afghanistan has detained two Pakistani diplomats in Kabul.

Wednesday’s statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry says it handed over a protest note to the Afghan deputy head of mission in Islamabad over the incident.

The demarche says the detentions at the hands of Afghan security agencies are a violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. It demanded Kabul ensure the diplomats’ safety.

The ministry didn’t identify the diplomats and offered no further details. There was no immediate comment from Kabul.

Relations between the two neighbors have been rocky. Each side blames the other of harboring Islamic militants in the lawless regions along their shared porous 2,200-kilometer (1,375-mile) border.

Their armies traded heavy fire in early May along Pakistan’s southwestern border that triggered casualties on both sides.

