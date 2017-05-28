Sports Listen

Judge dismisses 25 lawsuits over 2015 Metro smoke incident

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:43 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed more than two dozen lawsuits against Metro and the District of Columbia over an electrical malfunction caused a train to fill with smoke.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2qp4OoV) that the plaintiffs asked for the 25 cases to be dismissed. That means they likely have reached a settlement with Metro and the District outside of court.

One passenger was killed and more than 80 others were sickened during the 2015 malfunction, which was the first fatality on the Metro system since a 2009 crash that killed nine people.

Patrick M. Regan is an attorney representing several plaintiffs. He said he cannot say why the cases were dismissed.

The lawsuit filed by family members of the woman who died was not dismissed.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

