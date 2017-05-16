Judge: Man accused of killing teens is competent for trial

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of killing two 17-year-olds behind a supermarket in an Atlanta suburb is competent to stand trial if he remains on medication for mental illness.
Jeffrey Hazelwood faces charges including murder in the Aug. 1 slayings of Carter Davis and Natalie Henderson behind a supermarket in Roswell.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2rltwCg ) that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua made her decision based on reports from a clinical psychologist.
Psychologist Christian Hildreth is treating Hazelwood at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville.
Hildreth said that with new medications, Hazelwood appears to understand how the court proceedings in his case would work.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com