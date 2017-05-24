Sports Listen

Judges divided in hearing on consumer agency power

By MARCY GORDON May 24, 2017 2:37 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal appeals judges are divided as they hear arguments over whether the president should be able to more easily fire the head of the government’s consumer finance watchdog agency.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, in a rare hearing by all its judges, took up the politically charged case involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the power of its director. The judges are reconsidering a ruling last fall by a divided three-judge panel that would make it easier for President Donald Trump to fire CFPB Director Richard Cordray.

Lawyers for the Trump administration and a company sanctioned by the consumer agency argued that the way the CFPB was created violated the Constitution by giving the director excessive power.

