Justices side with police in California shooting case

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:18 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court has sided with sheriff’s deputies in a legal dispute stemming from a shooting in which an innocent California couple was shot while the deputies searched for a wanted man.

The justices ruled Tuesday that a lower court should take another look at whether the deputies can be held liable for the shooting in a backyard shack.

Lower courts had ruled against the deputies and awarded $4 million in damages to the couple.

Deputies were searching for a wanted parolee when they entered the shack in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles. Seeing an armed man, they fired shots that seriously wounded him and his pregnant girlfriend.

But the man wasn’t the suspect they were searching for and it turned out the gun was a BB gun.

