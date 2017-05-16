Kansas boy’s slaying prompts call for new home school rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor wants tougher state regulation of home schools following the 2015 slaying of a 7-year-old boy whose remains were found in a family pig sty.

A Kansas House committee had a hearing Tuesday on a bill to require people living in a home where a child is abused to report the abuse.

But Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree says that’s just a first step.

The bill is a response to the death of Adrian Jones, who authorities say was tortured and starved. His father and stepmother claimed to be home schooling him. They’ve been sentenced to life in prison in his death. Authorities say at least one other adult had temporarily lived in the home.

Kansas requires only that home schools be registered. Several lawmakers want more oversight.