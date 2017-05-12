Sports Listen

Kiir: South Sudan’s ousted army chief ‘in a fighting mood’

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 10:03 am < a min read
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — South Sudan’s president has ordered his ousted army chief of staff back to the capital as tensions rise between the two men accused of directing the country’s civil war.

President Salva Kiir on Friday told reporters that Paul Malong “was in a fighting mood” when the two spoke Thursday. Kiir said Malong “decided to run away” without handing over his office.

Malong was replaced after being fired Tuesday, but the military has been on alert. He has been accused of controlling an ethnic militia that numbers in the thousands.

He has told The Associated Press he had no retaliation in mind over his firing. He and Kiir are both ethnic Dinka in a country where fighting has become increasingly ethnic in nature.

Malong could not immediately be reached for comment.

