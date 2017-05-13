Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawyer: Sheriff ID'd wrong…

Lawyer: Sheriff ID’d wrong man as would-be assassin

By GENE JOHNSON May 13, 2017 9:51 am < a min read
Share

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — A man convicted of shooting a Washington state trooper in 2010 is seeking a new trial, saying another man confessed and that the trooper deliberately misidentified him.

The wounded trooper, now a sheriff, adamantly denies it.

Martin Jones is serving a 50-year sentence after being convicted of shooting Scott Johnson in Long Beach, a tourist town in Pacific County on the southwest Washington coast. Johnson is now the county sheriff.

A local drug dealer, Peter Boer, has provided sworn declarations saying that on the night of the shooting, his brother Nick, a repeat felon, “took credit” for it and sent him to dispose of gun parts. A statement from an acquaintance partially corroborates that story.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Nick Boer denies shooting the trooper. Johnson says he’s certain the right man was convicted.

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawyer: Sheriff ID'd wrong…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.