Lawyer: Sheriff ID’d wrong man as would-be assassin

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — A man convicted of shooting a Washington state trooper in 2010 is seeking a new trial, saying another man confessed and that the trooper deliberately misidentified him.
The wounded trooper, now a sheriff, adamantly denies it.
Martin Jones is serving a 50-year sentence after being convicted of shooting Scott Johnson in Long Beach, a tourist town in Pacific County on the southwest Washington coast. Johnson is now the county sheriff.
A local drug dealer, Peter Boer, has provided sworn declarations saying that on the night of the shooting, his brother Nick, a repeat felon, “took credit” for it and sent him to dispose of gun parts. A statement from an acquaintance partially corroborates that story.
Nick Boer denies shooting the trooper. Johnson says he’s certain the right man was convicted.